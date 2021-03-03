Band Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $132.07 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $270.50 million and $132.07 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $13.20 or 0.00026861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

