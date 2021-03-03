Artfinity Market Capitalization Achieves $686,318.42 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $686,318.42 and approximately $40,186.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00813932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

