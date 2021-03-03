Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.20

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.20 and traded as high as $42.67. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 5,862 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

