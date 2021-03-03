ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $1.63. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 62,161 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

