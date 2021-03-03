First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.22

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $27.13. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 42,347 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $471.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

