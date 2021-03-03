Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Shares Down 1.6%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

GUKYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.