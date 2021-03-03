Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 2.8%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 200,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 550,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.
About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.
Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.