Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 2.8%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 200,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 550,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

