Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 643,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. Harbor Diversified has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires aircraft rotable equipment for the purpose of leasing; and providing flight equipment financing. As of December 31, 2019, it owns and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

