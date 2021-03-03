BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the January 28th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,889. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 889,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

