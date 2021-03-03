BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the January 28th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:MEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,889. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
