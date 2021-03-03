Short Interest in Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Declines By 62.8%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the January 28th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KWBT stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,549,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,577,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.43. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile
