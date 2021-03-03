Critical Survey: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) vs. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agile Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 219.77%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.95%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Enlivex Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -6.79 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($1.11) -13.22

Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -56.84% -45.89% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -34.60% -28.47%

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients. The company is also developing Allocetra for the prevention of complications associated with bone marrow transplantations and/or HSCT, and acute multiple organ failure. It also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

