Helium Market Capitalization Achieves $298.09 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Helium token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00008368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $298.09 million and $1.19 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00280190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00075365 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.90 or 0.02221412 BTC.

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,471,787 tokens. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

