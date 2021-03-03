Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.
IVSBF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $79.40.
About Investor AB (publ)
