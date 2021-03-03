Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in February

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the January 28th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

IVSBF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

