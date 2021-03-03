Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.90.
About Micron Solutions
