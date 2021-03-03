Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. Micron Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

