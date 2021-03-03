Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $107.62 million and $46.17 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00813131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.