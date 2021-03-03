Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $911,042.12 and approximately $5,644.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006946 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.64 or 0.03733314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

