APY.Finance Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $959,655.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00004582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00494011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00076011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00078996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00079383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00055836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.72 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,111,396 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

