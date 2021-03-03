Short Interest in Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Decreases By 80.3%

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the January 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 148,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,413. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company markets valsartan capsules under the Maixin name to treat hypertension; eye drops under the Muxin name to treat glaucoma; and Octreotide Acetate Injection solution under the Yipubishan name for treating gastric ulcers.

