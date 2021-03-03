Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in February

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 1,552,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.5 days.
Shares of LNNGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.
Li Ning Company Profile
