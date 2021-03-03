Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 81.7% in February

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the January 28th total of 1,552,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.5 days.

Shares of LNNGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

