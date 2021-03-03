Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HTCMY stock remained flat at $$61.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%. Equities analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

