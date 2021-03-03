World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 415,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,920. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

