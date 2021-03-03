Wings Price Up 27.9% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $62,824.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00812182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

