RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the January 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on RWEOY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

