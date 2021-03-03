Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the January 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma has an average rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 7,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Puma has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

