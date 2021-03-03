Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SFIV traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,785. Sector 5 has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.
Sector 5 Company Profile
