Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFIV traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,785. Sector 5 has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Sector 5 alerts:

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.