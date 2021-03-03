Prometeus Market Capitalization Achieves $80.92 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $13.22 or 0.00027147 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $80.92 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00811581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

