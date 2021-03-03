DMScript Price Tops $0.0508 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. DMScript has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 99.8% higher against the dollar. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.00489845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00075820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00501029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

