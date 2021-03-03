IOST Trading 29.2% Lower This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $675.41 million and approximately $393.71 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00812088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

