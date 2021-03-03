Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $7.62 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 95% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $7.62 or 0.00015641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $499,729.35 and $37,592.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00488197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00078127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00079213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00498467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

