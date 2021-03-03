Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $49,268.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00488197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00078127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00079213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00498467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,225,455,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

