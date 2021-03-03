Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $453,858.78

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $453,858.78 and approximately $116,713.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00488197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00078127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00079213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00498467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

