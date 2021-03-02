Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Update

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QIFTF remained flat at $$0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
About Quorum Information Technologies
