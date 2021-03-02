Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Update

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QIFTF remained flat at $$0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.