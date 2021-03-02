Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in February

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANDY shares. Danske lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

