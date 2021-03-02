ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. 583,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,339. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,659 shares of company stock worth $6,019,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.