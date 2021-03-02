Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Short Interest Update

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRWC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,621. Grow Capital has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.
Grow Capital Company Profile
