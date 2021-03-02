Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Short Interest Update

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRWC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,621. Grow Capital has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

