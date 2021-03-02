Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Up 31.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $13,728.92 and approximately $40,235.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

