Zacks: Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $3.46 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $7.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

