Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $678,941.96 and approximately $88.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Rapids

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.