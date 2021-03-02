Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 175,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.
