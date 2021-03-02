Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Declines By 75.7%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of Freeman Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

FMANF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 2,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,056. Freeman Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

