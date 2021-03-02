Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Down 61.0% in February

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ENVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 290,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,159. Enova Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Enova Systems
