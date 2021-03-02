Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Down 61.0% in February

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 290,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,159. Enova Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Enova Systems alerts:

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.