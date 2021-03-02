Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post sales of $49.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.69 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $164.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.26 million to $168.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.39 million, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

JMIA traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 5,884,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,243,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 4.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

