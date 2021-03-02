Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

SGMS stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. 702,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,718. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.11.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

