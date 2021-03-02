Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 180,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

