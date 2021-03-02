Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 46,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

