Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the January 28th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Localiza Rent a Car stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,564. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

