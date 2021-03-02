Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

FPRUY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515. Fraport has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.