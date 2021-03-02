Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515. Fraport has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

