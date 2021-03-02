Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in February

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 28th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NOPMF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 25,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.