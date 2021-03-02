Polkadot (DOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.60 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Polkadot has a total market cap of $33.93 billion and approximately $3.60 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00186037 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,050,363,718 coins and its circulating supply is 914,631,418 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.