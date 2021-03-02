Contrasting Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) & ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and ACI Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 77.41 -$410,000.00 $0.02 5,187.00 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fulgent Genetics and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $73.40, indicating a potential downside of 29.25%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than ACI Global.

Risk and Volatility

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats ACI Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home Covid-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

